A+ Athlete: Rawley Hector, Anna

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ANNA, Texas (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Rawley Hector of Anna High School. Rawley is a member of national honors society, he is in the top five percent of his class and has been named academic all-district twice. Rawley sets the tone for his success in the classroom.

“Rawley is an encouragement to the people around him, not just the students, but the educators as well,” Anna English teacher Josh Skinner said. “Rawley is a perfectionist. A 99 is not good enough for Rawley.”

“I try to sit in the first three rows in the classroom,” Hector said. “I try to pay attention and lock in for 45 minutes or however long the class is. I do my best to get everything out of the class so I can be prepared after school to get all my studies done, so I can get out on the baseball field and be the best I can be.”

On the baseball field, Rawley is one of the best players in the state of Texas. He has been named district MVP twice. He is a first team all-state shortstop, a first team All-American and a two-time USA national team member. After high school he is headed to Texas A&M on a baseball scholarship with the Aggies.

“It’s fun to see how he competes,” Anna Athletic Director Jason Heath said. “I doesn’t take long to see where he is academically, athletically and all of that. It shows in him.”

“I love to compete,” Hector said. “It teaches you a whole lot of lessons in life. After your career you are set up for later in life in terms of how to deal with situations. You are always going to face adversity. Playing sports is what is going to help me out in the future.”

