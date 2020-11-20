Clouds Saturday, Rain Sunday

Water vapor imagery shows a fast-moving upper wave that will help to push a cold front through Texoma on Sunday, it is tracking farther north than earlier forecast, and this means the rain chances on Sunday will be higher in our northern counties, closest to the wave. Rainfall amounts look to be lower, probably less than a half inch for most Texomans.

Our regional map shows a slow-moving cold front passing through Texoma by Sunday morning, with northerly winds and a cool rain in the forecast for Sunday.

Futurecast shows perhaps a few patches of light rain Saturday morning, but most of the rain develops as we get into Sunday, the rain ends north to south during Sunday afternoon. Rainfall totals will be highest in our northern counties but we all have a fairly high chance of getting some rain.

Tonight’s lows won’t be as cold, in the 50s to near 60.

Heavier rain awaits in the forecast for Tuesday and possibly next Friday or Saturday as we enter an active pattern with frequent upper waves passing.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles

Saturday night: 30% rain or thunderstorms

Sunday: 70% Rain, turning colder

Monday: Partly cloudy

Tuesday: 70% Rain/thunderstorms

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant!

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny, chilly morning mild afternoon

Black Friday: 40% rain by afternoon, on the cool side

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12