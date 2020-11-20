Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - Dallas police say a man arrested for a Celina murder may be linked to two other homicides in the past week.

Investigators say they linked 31-year-old Jeremy Harris through social media to a fatal shooting on Interstate 35 on Nov. 14 and a drive-by murder 30 minutes later in Oak Cliff.

On Wednesday, Celina police say Harris was seen leaving a burning home where firefighters found the body of 60-year-old Blair Carter, who is Harris’s former girlfriend’s father.

U.S. Marshals arrested Harris later that day in Ellis County.

Dallas police say they were also able to tie Harris to other shootings in Prosper and Denton.

Harris is in jail on a $1 million bond.

