Advertisement

Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer

Jeremy Harris
Jeremy Harris(Ellis County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CELINA, Texas (KXII) - Dallas police say a man arrested for a Celina murder may be linked to two other homicides in the past week.

Investigators say they linked 31-year-old Jeremy Harris through social media to a fatal shooting on Interstate 35 on Nov. 14 and a drive-by murder 30 minutes later in Oak Cliff.

On Wednesday, Celina police say Harris was seen leaving a burning home where firefighters found the body of 60-year-old Blair Carter, who is Harris’s former girlfriend’s father.

U.S. Marshals arrested Harris later that day in Ellis County.

Dallas police say they were also able to tie Harris to other shootings in Prosper and Denton.

Harris is in jail on a $1 million bond.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt
1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt
Joseph Feinberg
Inmate who walked away from minimum security Atoka Co. prison back in custody
An online tool developed by the Georgia Institute of Technology predicts COVID-19 risk by...
Online tool predicts COVID-19 risk based on county, event size
Lamar County currently has 218 active COVID-19 cases and the health department says they no...
Lamar Co. cases surge, health department says contact tracing for COVID-19 no longer possible
Increasing COVID cases in the community caused 29 out of 56 schools in these counties to shut...
Increase in COVID-19 cases shuts down southern Oklahoma schools before Thanksgiving break

Latest News

Dallas police say they were also able to tie Harris to other shootings in Prosper and Denton. Harris is in jail on a $1 million bond.
‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment
FILE
Oklahoma governor’s holiday plans flout CDC, virus surge
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor rules out another shutdown as virus surges