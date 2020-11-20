Denison ISD employees getting $1,000 bonuses

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - At Tuesday’s school board meeting, Denison ISD approved a generous bonus for all employees just in time for the holidays.

“For them just to recognize us really speaks volumes about how much they care for their staff here in Denison,” said Pre-K teacher at Houston Elementary, McCall Guttridge.

Guttridge says the year hasn’t been easy, but she’s glad to be back in the classroom.

“It’s hard to social distance the little ones, so we just do the best that we can and just help them understand that we have to stay apart to help keep them safe and keep them healthy,” said Guttridge.

This week, Guttridge says she was blown away to hear the school board approved of a generous holiday bonus. A retention bonus meant to incentivize employees to continue working with Denison ISD.

“This is really more than that. It’s just an opportunity for the district to say we appreciate you, we know you’re going through hard times, and here’s a way to reward you,” said Superintendent, Dr. Henry Scott.

Next month, every full-time employee with the district will receive a check for $1,000 and every part-time employee will get $500 as a way to thank every employee for their hard work through the pandemic.

“Not just the teachers or administrators, the bus drivers, custodians, food service, people that do the grounds, para-professionals in the classroom. Everybody is essential to what we do to serve our students,” said Scott.

Scott says the board was excited to approve this as well as three bonus days off for all employees in the coming months.

“The money is not budgeted, it’s something that has to be taken from the district reserve, which we’re in really good shape so even though we’re spending a lot of money we think it’s a great investment,” said Scott.

“It’s really encouraging just for them to recognize us and realize yes we can do this. There are challenges, there are a few bumps in the road, but it just really encourages me to keep on going and give it my all,” said Guttridge.

