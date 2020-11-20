Police investigate Sherman ISD data breach

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman police are investigating a district-wide data breach, within Sherman ISD’s private files.

The data included student’s social security numbers and full names.

Sherman ISD said in a letter to parents Thursday night, that two Sherman High School students accessed the private information.

An investigation with police was launched and they determined no personal student data was used or altered in any way.

The school confirmed that the data was looked at, which violates the district’s ‘Acceptable Use of Technology Policy.’

Sherman ISD told News 12 they are taking this violation very seriously, and have taken the appropriate disciplinary actions.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their child’s information.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary, contact the Sherman Police Department, or Sherman ISD’s Director of Technology Services, Dr. Jon Hill at (903) 816-3401, or at johill@shermanisd.net.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.