Advertisement

Sen. Rick Scott tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,...
Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., joined at left by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters briefly following a closed-door meeting where the Republican Conference held leadership elections, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Sen. Scott was selected to be chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, the campaign arm for Senate races.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Friday he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Scott tweeted he was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and planned to work from home.

“Wear a mask. Socially distance. Quarantine if you come in contact with someone positive like I did. We will beat this together, but we all must be responsible,” he said on Twitter.

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa also said this week he had tested positive for the virus. Grassley, 87, is president pro tempore of the Senate, putting him third in the line of presidential succession (vice president, House speaker, president pro tempore).

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt
1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt
Joseph Feinberg
Inmate who walked away from minimum security Atoka Co. prison back in custody
An online tool developed by the Georgia Institute of Technology predicts COVID-19 risk by...
Online tool predicts COVID-19 risk based on county, event size
Lamar County currently has 218 active COVID-19 cases and the health department says they no...
Lamar Co. cases surge, health department says contact tracing for COVID-19 no longer possible
Increasing COVID cases in the community caused 29 out of 56 schools in these counties to shut...
Increase in COVID-19 cases shuts down southern Oklahoma schools before Thanksgiving break

Latest News

Two athletes compete in a World Chase Tag event.
World Chase Tag
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in US
Election officials from around Dane County bring ballots in, Thursday, Nov., 19, 2020 to the...
Wisconsin recount: Masks, plexiglass and lots of ballots
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden