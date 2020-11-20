Advertisement

‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) - Netflix’s “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe has been accused of recurring inhumane treatment and improper handling of endangered species of animals.

The U.S. Justice Department filed a civil complaint Thursday against Lowe, his wife, the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park he took over from founder Joe Exotic in 2016 and Tiger King LLC.

It alleges the Lowes are violating the Endangered Species Act “by illegally taking, possessing, and transporting protected animals,” according to a Justice Department statement.

It also alleges Animal Welfare Act violations “by exhibiting without a license and placing the health of animals in serious danger.”

