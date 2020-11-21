Ardmore First Presbyterian Church members hand out Thanksgiving baskets

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Ardmore handed out Thanksgiving baskets on Saturday to local families in need.

“We have been distributing food to people in need who are not as fortunate as us and I just want to make sure to put a smile on their faces,” said Russell Taylor, a 10-year-old helping out giving the bags away.

This tradition has been going on for 38 years at the First Presbyterian Church to make sure people have food for Thanksgiving.

Lori Hoke, an organizer of the distribution said each basket is filled to feed a family for the entire Thanksgiving weekend with canned goods, a ham and desserts.

“It makes my heart happy, it makes you happy all over and all of us are like that. We just enjoy doing this for people,” said Hoke.

This year 48 baskets were given to people who are with The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma to families of students with Ardmore public schools.

“I just want everyone because this is a really weird year to be able to spend time with family and be thankful that we have each other in this world,” said Taylor.

Hoke said around 76 people are expected to get food for Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.