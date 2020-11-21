Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - November 27-28

(KXII) - Round three of the High School football playoffs begins November 27th, with 12 teams still pushing towards the state championship. Here is a list of local playoff pairings for Novemver 27-28.

Texas:

Friday, November 27:

Muenster vs. Hamlin @ Graham 1:00

Gunter vs. City View @ Boyd 2pm

Pilot Point vs. Bushland @ Vernon 5:00

Celina vs. Iowa Park @ UNT 6:00

Lindsay vs. Bosqueville @ Aledo 6:00

Muenster Sacred Heart vs. Dallas First Baptist Academy @ Valley View 6:00

Fannindel vs. Strawn @ Italy 6:30

Melissa vs. Paris Texas A&M Commerce 7:30

Oklahoma:

Friday, November 27:

Kingston vs. Stigler @ Kingston 7:00

Ringling vs. Texhoma @ Ringling 7:00

Velma-Alma vs. Turpin @ Velma-Alma 7:00

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.