Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season.(KXII)
By Michael Rogers
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

Families were out enjoying the ice today in downtown Denison for the opening day of ‘Denison on Ice.’

The rink is under a tent this year and the city says that will help better maintain the ice for warmer winter months.

The ice rink will be open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. everyday from now until Jan. 3.

For safety precautions to avoid overcrowding with the pandemic fewer skaters are allowed on the ice at one time and the rink will be cleaned and sanitized frequently but there’s no shortage of family fun.

“We just came across it today. We’re just here visiting and walked down and were like ‘hey look an ice skating rink! perfect’,” said Cameron Fuller who came up from McKinney to check it out. ”If you’re in the area come on down here, it’s cool. This is really neat, if you got kids all the better.”

The rink’s capacity has been cut down from 150 to 100. Denison Parks and Rec says they hope the changes will encourage people to come out and safely enjoy the holiday season.

