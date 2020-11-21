Advertisement

Grayson County celebrates National Adoption Day

Several toddlers and teenagers were adopted in Grayson County on Friday for National Adoption...
Several toddlers and teenagers were adopted in Grayson County on Friday for National Adoption Day.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday was a special day for many families across the country and in Texoma for National Adoption Day. Several kids in Grayson County celebrated the day with their new forever families at the courthouse.

“So we have adoptions that happen all the time. Sometimes we have them every week, but National Adoption Day is really special because it’s just a nationwide celebration. It’s my favorite day of the year because with all the hard stuff that CPS deals with this is a great goal to achieve,” said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Willeford.

On Friday, several Grayson County toddlers and teenagers were officially welcomed into their forever families.

“These kids today are extra special because they’re being adopted from foster care. Some of these kids have come from situations of abuse or neglect so we are just really thankful to celebrate today with the families who have opened their homes to be these kids’ forever homes and forever families,” Willeford.

Nikki Silva always wanted to be a mother, which is why she chose to foster.

“This is the most selfless thing you can do, is to give all the love you have to a child who desperately needs that love and attention and care,” Silva said.

On National Adoption Day, Silva legally became 17-month-old Grayson Gregory’s mother.

“It’s been a process, you know as everything is. We have just, I’ve loved him, and we’ve just bonded and he’s my boy. You know and today is kind of the start of a new chapter for us,” Silva said.

She says fostering and now adopting Grayson was the best decision she’s ever made.

“In everybody’s eyes, I’m no longer his foster mother, but I’m his mother. It’s just legal and it’s official. No one can take it away,” Silva said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt
1 dead, suspect in custody after Celina manhunt
Joseph Feinberg
Inmate who walked away from minimum security Atoka Co. prison back in custody
An online tool developed by the Georgia Institute of Technology predicts COVID-19 risk by...
Online tool predicts COVID-19 risk based on county, event size
Lamar County currently has 218 active COVID-19 cases and the health department says they no...
Lamar Co. cases surge, health department says contact tracing for COVID-19 no longer possible
Increasing COVID cases in the community caused 29 out of 56 schools in these counties to shut...
Increase in COVID-19 cases shuts down southern Oklahoma schools before Thanksgiving break

Latest News

Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
Dallas police say they were also able to tie Harris to other shootings in Prosper and Denton. Harris is in jail on a $1 million bond.
Jeremy Harris
Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment