Grayson County celebrates National Adoption Day

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Friday was a special day for many families across the country and in Texoma for National Adoption Day. Several kids in Grayson County celebrated the day with their new forever families at the courthouse.

“So we have adoptions that happen all the time. Sometimes we have them every week, but National Adoption Day is really special because it’s just a nationwide celebration. It’s my favorite day of the year because with all the hard stuff that CPS deals with this is a great goal to achieve,” said Grayson County Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Willeford.

On Friday, several Grayson County toddlers and teenagers were officially welcomed into their forever families.

“These kids today are extra special because they’re being adopted from foster care. Some of these kids have come from situations of abuse or neglect so we are just really thankful to celebrate today with the families who have opened their homes to be these kids’ forever homes and forever families,” Willeford.

Nikki Silva always wanted to be a mother, which is why she chose to foster.

“This is the most selfless thing you can do, is to give all the love you have to a child who desperately needs that love and attention and care,” Silva said.

On National Adoption Day, Silva legally became 17-month-old Grayson Gregory’s mother.

“It’s been a process, you know as everything is. We have just, I’ve loved him, and we’ve just bonded and he’s my boy. You know and today is kind of the start of a new chapter for us,” Silva said.

She says fostering and now adopting Grayson was the best decision she’s ever made.

“In everybody’s eyes, I’m no longer his foster mother, but I’m his mother. It’s just legal and it’s official. No one can take it away,” Silva said.

