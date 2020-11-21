Advertisement

MasterKey Ministries holds Thanksgiving food drive for families

By Michael Rogers
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Every Saturday since the pandemic began back in March MasterKey Ministries has held a food drive for Texoma families in need.

Saturday, it was Thanksgiving-themed. Drivers got a holiday themed canned good, a box with meat, milk and eggs and a turkey.

Since the pandemic began MasterKey Ministries Executive Director Julie Rickey said they’ve been giving out around 45 thousand pounds of food a week to “people with limited resources that have been hit hard by the pandemic.”

“We were able to give out one turkey per vehicle,” Rickey said. “We went from normal in March, we were getting about 450 families and went up to 850 families (now) so we’ve greatly multiplied.”

MasterKey Ministries partnered with Grand Central Station and Harmony Baptist Church for the event.
Volunteers bringing the food to the vehicles were from all over Texoma.

