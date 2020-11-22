Advertisement

Beyond Brotherhood ‘Fill the Ruck’ food drive collects food for Murray County veterans and families for Thanksgiving

Two Texoma veteran nonprofits joined together Sunday to collect food for every Murray County...
Two Texoma veteran nonprofits joined together Sunday to collect food for every Murray County Veteran and family member in need this Thanksgiving.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - Two Texoma veteran nonprofits joined together Sunday to collect food for every Murray County Veteran and family member in need this Thanksgiving.

“We just want to make sure those who may be unfortunate or have a tough time during the holidays don’t go without a good meal for Thanksgiving,” said Andy Pannell, vice presidents with Beyond Brotherhood, a veteran nonprofit in Davis.

Beyond Brotherhood and the Faceless Souls Motorcycle club held their Fill the Ruck food drive at Sooner Foods in Sulphur.

Pannell said grocery and monetary donations were accepted. Around $965 was raised and Pannell says every cent will go towards buying a turkey or a ham for a veteran in need during the holiday.

“It makes us feel a lot better as an organization to help and give back to all of our veterans and unfortunate families this holiday season,” said Pannell.

Beyond Brotherhood is still accepting donations and people can help a Murray County veteran by contacting Beyond Brotherhood on Facebook.

