Festival of lights returns to Ardmore Regional Park

For 20 years, The City of Ardmore has welcomed the holidays by hosting the Festival of Lights,...
For 20 years, The City of Ardmore has welcomed the holidays by hosting the Festival of Lights, a free drive-through light display at Ardmore Regional Park.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Nov. 21, 2020 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For 20 years, The City of Ardmore has welcomed the holidays by hosting the Festival of Lights, a free drive-through light display at Ardmore Regional Park.

Saturday marked the first day where visitors got to drive through and see the 150 lights on display.

People can visit the park everyday until Dec. 30th Sunday through Thursday 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Ardmore Parks and Rec Director Teresa Ervin said donations are encouraged and the money goes straight to Ardmore parks and rec and to the several local nonprofits volunteering each night.

