24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicks off in Sherman
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off in Sherman on Monday with a few changes for COVID-19.
This year, people coming to donate food items or money will have to stay in their cars instead of dropping it off. Hours are also being extended and donations can be made online.
The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive is the largest food drive benefitting the Salvation Army in the state of Texas.
Last year, more than 200,000 canned goods and non-perishable items were donated. Every food item donated stays in Grayson County for families in need.
Donations can be made in person at the Sherman Walmart on U.S. Highway 82 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 6 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.
Here is a list of the things the Salvation Army of Grayson County tries to put into bags for every household:
- Cereal, cold/hot
- Crackers
- Canned Veggies including peas, spinach, carrots, green beans, corn and mixed vegetables
- Canned Fruit
- Mac & Cheese Box Dinners
- Canned Beans
- Canned Soup
- Tuna Fish
- Spaghetti
- Stewed Tomatoes
- Rice
- Pinto beans
- Peanut Butter
- Fruit JuiceJell-O
Specialty Items Most Often Requested:
- Sugar/Flour
- Cooking Oil
- Coffee
- Coffee Creamer
- Condiments (in general)
- Feminine Hygiene Items
- Toilet Paper
- Tooth Paste
- Laundry Detergent
- Deodorant
- Shave Cream/Disposable Razors
- Diapers, size 2—6
- Baby Wipes
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.