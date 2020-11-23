24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicks off in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off in Sherman on Monday with a few changes for COVID-19.

This year, people coming to donate food items or money will have to stay in their cars instead of dropping it off. Hours are also being extended and donations can be made online.

The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive is the largest food drive benefitting the Salvation Army in the state of Texas.

Last year, more than 200,000 canned goods and non-perishable items were donated. Every food item donated stays in Grayson County for families in need.

Donations can be made in person at the Sherman Walmart on U.S. Highway 82 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 6 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Here is a list of the things the Salvation Army of Grayson County tries to put into bags for every household:

Cereal, cold/hot

Crackers

Canned Veggies including peas, spinach, carrots, green beans, corn and mixed vegetables

Canned Fruit

Mac & Cheese Box Dinners

Canned Beans

Canned Soup

Tuna Fish

Spaghetti

Stewed Tomatoes

Rice

Pinto beans

Peanut Butter

Fruit JuiceJell-O

Specialty Items Most Often Requested:

Sugar/Flour

Cooking Oil

Coffee

Coffee Creamer

Condiments (in general)

Feminine Hygiene Items

Toilet Paper

Tooth Paste

Laundry Detergent

Deodorant

Shave Cream/Disposable Razors

Diapers, size 2—6

Baby Wipes

