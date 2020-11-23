Advertisement

24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicks off in Sherman

The 24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off in Sherman on Monday with a few...
The 24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off in Sherman on Monday with a few changes for COVID-19.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The 24th annual Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive kicked off in Sherman on Monday with a few changes for COVID-19.

This year, people coming to donate food items or money will have to stay in their cars instead of dropping it off. Hours are also being extended and donations can be made online.

The Bob Skaggs Memorial Food Drive is the largest food drive benefitting the Salvation Army in the state of Texas.

Last year, more than 200,000 canned goods and non-perishable items were donated. Every food item donated stays in Grayson County for families in need.

Donations can be made in person at the Sherman Walmart on U.S. Highway 82 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and from 6 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

Here is a list of the things the Salvation Army of Grayson County tries to put into bags for every household:

  • Cereal, cold/hot
  • Crackers
  • Canned Veggies including peas, spinach, carrots, green beans, corn and mixed vegetables
  • Canned Fruit
  • Mac & Cheese Box Dinners
  • Canned Beans
  • Canned Soup
  • Tuna Fish
  • Spaghetti
  • Stewed Tomatoes
  • Rice
  • Pinto beans
  • Peanut Butter
  • Fruit JuiceJell-O

Specialty Items Most Often Requested:

  • Sugar/Flour
  • Cooking Oil
  • Coffee
  • Coffee Creamer
  • Condiments (in general)
  • Feminine Hygiene Items
  • Toilet Paper
  • Tooth Paste
  • Laundry Detergent
  • Deodorant
  • Shave Cream/Disposable Razors
  • Diapers, size 2—6
  • Baby Wipes

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood
3 family members plead not guilty in death of 3 year old Wilson boy
Father, aunt charged with murder in death of Wilson toddler
Jeremy Harris
Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season.
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season

Latest News

An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood
A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
Two Texoma veteran nonprofits joined together Sunday to collect food for every Murray County...
Beyond Brotherhood ‘Fill the Ruck’ food drive collects food for Murray County veterans and families for Thanksgiving
For 20 years, The City of Ardmore has welcomed the holidays by hosting the Festival of Lights,...
Festival of lights returns to Ardmore Regional Park