Atoka County woman charged with murder

ATOKA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Atoka County woman is charged with first-degree murder after shooting and killing a man over the summer.

The Atoka County Sheriff’s Office says on July 17, Holly Kellogg called 911 and told dispatchers she had killed Curtis Pines.

Kellogg told an investigator with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation that earlier that evening, she got a phone call from a minor who loved at Pines’s home. She said no one spoke on the call, but she could hear the girl, her mother and Pines screaming in the background.

Court documents say she grabbed her .22 pistol and drove to the house where she found the girl crawling out of a bedroom window “frantic and scared smooth to death.” The girl told Kellogg she did not want to be there and to get her away.

While the girl got into Kellogg’s truck, Kellogg said she heard the girl’s mother screaming inside the house. Kellogg told deputies when she went to the front door, she saw Pines and the girl’s mother arguing in the living room.

Court documents say Kellogg fired one bullet into the floor before Pines walked toward her in a “fast stride” and pushed her.

Kellogg told deputies she saw the “look of the devil in his face” and believed he was going to hurt her, so she fired twice into his chest.

A warrant for Kellogg’s arrest was filed Nov. 20 and she was taken into custody two days later.

Kellogg is charged with one count of first-degree murder and feloniously pointing a firearm.

Her bond is set at $1 million.

