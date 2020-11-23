Advertisement

Man arrested for Johnston County murder

A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is calling an act of domestic violence.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is calling an act of domestic violence.

Deputies arrested Cory Boykin Saturday night after responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on West 24th Street near Tishomingo.

First responders found a woman severely beaten and unconscious, and she was later pronounced dead at an Oklahoma City hospital.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says Boykin ran away leading to a search but he came home, where they found him hiding in a closet.

He’s in the Johnston County Jail for first degree murder and other charges.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office is working a homicide investigation, which took place last night. One person has...

Posted by Johnston County Oklahoma Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 22, 2020

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Harris
Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
3 family members plead not guilty in death of 3 year old Wilson boy
Father, aunt charged with murder in death of Wilson toddler
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season.
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season
‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment
Several toddlers and teenagers were adopted in Grayson County on Friday for National Adoption...
Grayson County celebrates National Adoption Day

Latest News

An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood
Two Texoma veteran nonprofits joined together Sunday to collect food for every Murray County...
Beyond Brotherhood ‘Fill the Ruck’ food drive collects food for Murray County veterans and families for Thanksgiving
For 20 years, The City of Ardmore has welcomed the holidays by hosting the Festival of Lights,...
Festival of lights returns to Ardmore Regional Park
Members of the First Presbyterian Church in Ardmore handed out Thanksgiving baskets on Saturday...
Ardmore First Presbyterian Church members hand out Thanksgiving baskets