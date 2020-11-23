Man arrested for Johnston County murder
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is calling an act of domestic violence.
Deputies arrested Cory Boykin Saturday night after responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on West 24th Street near Tishomingo.
First responders found a woman severely beaten and unconscious, and she was later pronounced dead at an Oklahoma City hospital.
The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office says Boykin ran away leading to a search but he came home, where they found him hiding in a closet.
He’s in the Johnston County Jail for first degree murder and other charges.
