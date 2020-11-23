Advertisement

Man dead in crash near Wynnewood

An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 7:57 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.

It happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday on County Road 3260 near Wynnewood.

Troopers say a man failed to stop, after an OHP trooper signaled him to pull over for speeding.

Troopers say he went off the road and hit a tree, and was pinned for an hour before being pronounced dead at the scene.

They aren’t releasing his name at this time.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

