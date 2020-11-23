Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at Brooklyn apartments

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:01 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party.

Police say the first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg. It wasn’t known what prompted that shooting.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood.

Police say a 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old.

Police say they’re looking for more than one suspect in the apartment shooting.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
3 family members plead not guilty in death of 3 year old Wilson boy
Father, aunt charged with murder in death of Wilson toddler
Jeremy Harris
Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season.
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season

Latest News

FILE - This Oct. 4, 2020 file photo shows a Regal Cinemas location in New York City.
Regal owner Cineworld secures financial help until hoped-for reopening
Military member describe the pandemic situation in El Paso as like a scene out of Iraq.
Military steps in to help in El Paso hospitals amid devastating COVID-19 surge
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for...
Trump campaign legal team distances itself from Powell
FILE – This photo shows a view of the Pfizer Inc. World Headquarters in Midtown Manhattan, New...
First US immunizations for COVID-19 could arrive on Dec. 12