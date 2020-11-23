Advertisement

Streak stop: Dalton’s 3 TDs lift Cowboys past Vikings 31-28

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys(Dallas Cowboys)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Andy Dalton returned from a two-game absence to throw three touchdown passes for Dallas. He hit Dalton Schultz for a 2-yard score with 1:37 left to lift the Cowboys to a 31-28 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

That stopped a four-game losing streak for Dallas and a three-game winning streak for Minnesota. The Cowboys are in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC East behind Philadelphia.

Kirk Cousins passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns for the Vikings, who remained two games out of the final wild card spot in ninth place in the NFC.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Jeremy Harris
Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
3 family members plead not guilty in death of 3 year old Wilson boy
Father, aunt charged with murder in death of Wilson toddler
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season.
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season
A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment

Latest News

Whitesboro cross country hits the road for state
Whitesboro sends cross country teams to state
Whitesboro cross country hits the road for state
Whitesboro cross country heads to state meet
Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - November 27-28
Anadarko-Sulphur Highlights
Anadarko-Sulphur Highlights