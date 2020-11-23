Texoma stores prepare for Black Friday sales
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This holiday week will be unlike any other with many families staying home for Thanksgiving. Retailers are also changing things up for what’s normally the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.
“Oh we expect to be busy like we always have and we are definitely open for business,” Sherman Academy Sports & Outdoors manager Douglas Hotalen said.
Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, but because of the pandemic, many retailers including Academy have already begun Black Friday sales in-store and online leading up to the big day at the end of the week.
Academy in Sherman is prepared to welcome shoppers this week, requiring masks and providing hand sanitizer in-store.
“We’re gonna keep everybody safe, and we want everybody to be able to shop here and be safe and feel safe,” Hotalen said.
JCPenny is prepared to set a capacity for in-store shopping on Friday to make sure customers and associated social distance.
“We are going to be trying to bring people in about 20 at a time. That way we can have people shopping and checking out and kind of have a nice flow go around,” JCPenny manager Drew Lailhengue said.
Many stores have already started sales in-store and online.
“You’re going to get the best price whether you choose to shop in-store or online,” Lailhengue said.
“It’s been busy from open to close for the most part. We started the Black Friday sale on Sunday, so it’s basically just Black Friday all week long for us,” Kohl’s manager Adam Kaberline said.
Kohl’s expects its online store to be more popular for holiday shopping this year.
“Online has definitely been kind of the champion for Kohl’s going through since COVID kind of shut everything down and where we’re at now,” Laberline said.
Kohl’s is also one of many big-name stores to close their doors on Thanksgiving.
“We are going to be closed this Thursday, first in a long time, but we will open at 5 a.m. on Friday morning. So we’ll have plenty of time for our customers to shop here in the store,” Kaberline said.
Below is a full list of retailers taking part in Black Friday sales and stores closed on Thanksgiving.
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.
Albertsons
Thanksgiving 2020: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Aldi
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Bath & Body Works
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.
Bed Bath & Beyond
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.
Belk
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 7 a.m.
Best Buy
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.
Big Lots
Thanksgiving 2020: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Books-a-Million
Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Boot Barn
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Buckle
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Burlington
Thanksgiving: closed Black
Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Carter’s
Thanksgiving: closed
Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
CVS
Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours
Black Friday 2020: Regular hours
Dennards
Thanksgiving: closed
Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dillard’s
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Dollar General
Thanksgiving 2020: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Black Friday 2020: Normal hours
Famous Footwear
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Five Below
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
GameStop
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 7 a.m.
Harbor Freight Tools
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hobby Lobby
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: Regular hours
Home Depot
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.
JCPenney
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.
JOANN
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m.
Kohl’s
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.
Kroger
Thanksgiving 2020: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.
Lane Bryant
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Lowe’s
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: Opens 6 a.m.
Office Depot/OfficeMax
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 9 a.m.
Old Navy
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 12 a.m.
Petco
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: Regular hours
PetSmart
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m
Ross
Thanksgiving hours: closed
Black Friday hours: Open 7 a.m. - midnight
Sam’s Club
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Regular hours
Skechers Outlet
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Target
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 7 a.m.
Tractor Supply Co
Thanksgiving 2020: Closed
Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m.
Tuesday Morning
Thanksgiving: closed
Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Ulta
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.
Walgreens
Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours
Black Friday 2020: Regular hours
Walmart
Thanksgiving hours: Closed
Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday
