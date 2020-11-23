Texoma stores prepare for Black Friday sales

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This holiday week will be unlike any other with many families staying home for Thanksgiving. Retailers are also changing things up for what’s normally the biggest shopping day of the year, Black Friday.

“Oh we expect to be busy like we always have and we are definitely open for business,” Sherman Academy Sports & Outdoors manager Douglas Hotalen said.

Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, but because of the pandemic, many retailers including Academy have already begun Black Friday sales in-store and online leading up to the big day at the end of the week.

Academy in Sherman is prepared to welcome shoppers this week, requiring masks and providing hand sanitizer in-store.

“We’re gonna keep everybody safe, and we want everybody to be able to shop here and be safe and feel safe,” Hotalen said.

JCPenny is prepared to set a capacity for in-store shopping on Friday to make sure customers and associated social distance.

“We are going to be trying to bring people in about 20 at a time. That way we can have people shopping and checking out and kind of have a nice flow go around,” JCPenny manager Drew Lailhengue said.

Many stores have already started sales in-store and online.

“You’re going to get the best price whether you choose to shop in-store or online,” Lailhengue said.

“It’s been busy from open to close for the most part. We started the Black Friday sale on Sunday, so it’s basically just Black Friday all week long for us,” Kohl’s manager Adam Kaberline said.

Kohl’s expects its online store to be more popular for holiday shopping this year.

“Online has definitely been kind of the champion for Kohl’s going through since COVID kind of shut everything down and where we’re at now,” Laberline said.

Kohl’s is also one of many big-name stores to close their doors on Thanksgiving.

“We are going to be closed this Thursday, first in a long time, but we will open at 5 a.m. on Friday morning. So we’ll have plenty of time for our customers to shop here in the store,” Kaberline said.

Below is a full list of retailers taking part in Black Friday sales and stores closed on Thanksgiving.

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.

Albertsons

Thanksgiving 2020: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Aldi

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Bath & Body Works

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.

Belk

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 7 a.m.

Best Buy

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.

Big Lots

Thanksgiving 2020: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Books-a-Million

Thanksgiving: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Black Friday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Boot Barn

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Buckle

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Burlington

Thanksgiving: closed Black

Friday: 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Carter’s

Thanksgiving: closed

Black Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

CVS

Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Dennards

Thanksgiving: closed

Black Friday: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dillard’s

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Dollar General

Thanksgiving 2020: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Black Friday 2020: Normal hours

Famous Footwear

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Five Below

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GameStop

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 7 a.m.

Harbor Freight Tools

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hobby Lobby

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Home Depot

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.

JCPenney

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.

JOANN

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m.

Kohl’s

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m.

Kroger

Thanksgiving 2020: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Lane Bryant

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lowe’s

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Opens 6 a.m.

Office Depot/OfficeMax

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 9 a.m.

Old Navy

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 12 a.m.

Petco

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

PetSmart

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m

Ross

Thanksgiving hours: closed

Black Friday hours: Open 7 a.m. - midnight

Sam’s Club

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Regular hours

Skechers Outlet

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Target

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 7 a.m.

Tractor Supply Co

Thanksgiving 2020: Closed

Black Friday 2020: 6 a.m.

Tuesday Morning

Thanksgiving: closed

Black Friday: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ulta

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 6 a.m.

Walgreens

Thanksgiving 2020: Regular hours

Black Friday 2020: Regular hours

Walmart

Thanksgiving hours: Closed

Black Friday hours: Opens 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday

