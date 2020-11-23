Tuesday storms may bring trouble

Monday’s water vapor imagery showed a fast-moving upper wave that will help to push a cold front through Texoma late Tuesday.

The SPC risk map for Tuesday has most of Texoma in the marginal category, the lowest of the five severe risk categories, our northernmost region is under a slight risk because it is closest to the expected track of the wave. Weather Alert for the possibility of a few severe storms late in the day. A few more storms of intensity may pop as the front exits Texoma late Tuesday night.

Temperatures should bottom out around 50 in the morning, so not that much cooler than it is right now. Winds are gusty from the southeast and they will increase overnight, Tuesday will be very windy and considerably warmer. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms on an off through the day but most of the severe threat will occur after dark when the cold front moves in.

Tonight’s lows won’t be as cold, in the 50s with a brisk southeasterly wind. Highs tomorrow will run from the mid-60s north to mid-70s west.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: 50% Rain/thunderstorms

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant!

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny but windy

Black Friday: 60% rain

Saturday: 40% rain

Sunday: Sunny, windy

Monday: sunny, breezy

