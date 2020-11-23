Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end

(Gray News) – Western Union is no longer processing remittance payments to Cuba, following new sanctions by the Trump administration against the communist regime.

More than 400 Western Union locations will shut down across the island by 6 p.m. Cuba Time on Monday.

“Ask your receivers to pick up funds immediately,” the company’s website said. “We will provide refunds if your receiver is unable to pick up funds by the deadline.”

The move cuts a vital lifeline for many Cubans who depend on money sent by relatives living in the United States.

Only for our U.S. customers. Important information: send money to family and loved ones in Cuba before the deadlines.

Send before: November 22, 2020 11:00 PM U.S. EST.

Pick up no later: November 23, 2020 at 6:00 PM CUBA TIME.

For more information click below. — Western Union (@WesternUnion) November 13, 2020

