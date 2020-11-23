Advertisement

Whitesboro sends cross country teams to state

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2020 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Members from the Whitesboro community came together on Sunday to give the girls and boys cross country teams a send off as they make the trip to round rock for the state meet.

The Boys are making their eighth appearance, and the girls are making their 3rd. Both programs, under coach Babrara Urban, won district and regional’s this year.

“The highest we’ve ever placed is 4th. That was my freshman year,” said Whitesboro junior Jesus Flores. “We’ve had a couple of guys go out there. We have a great group of guys, and good group of girls. We have to see what we can do.”

“We put in a lot of effort this year. A lot of practice,” said Whitesboro junior Osvaldo Melchor. “We’re just going to have to show what we did, all of our work is going to pay off.”

“Get there and have a great mindset,” said Whitesboro senior Vanesa Melchor. “Think positive. Run our best and just motivate each other as well.”

“This year both teams are ready to get up there and get on the stage, be one of those top 3 teams in the state,” said Whitesboro cross country coach Barbara Urban. “It’s really just exciting to get to watch them compete and run, and all that effort they’ve put into this since June.”

In addition to Whitesboro, there will be runners from Dodd City, Lindsay, Tom Bean, Callisburg, Gunter, Pilot Point, S&S, Valley View, Anna, Melissa, and Celina running at the state meet.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy Harris
Dallas Police: Celina murder suspect may be serial killer
3 family members plead not guilty in death of 3 year old Wilson boy
Father, aunt charged with murder in death of Wilson toddler
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season.
Denison on Ice opens for the holiday season
A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe accused of inhumane treatment

Latest News

Whitesboro cross country hits the road for state
Whitesboro cross country heads to state meet
Dallas Cowboys
Streak stop: Dalton’s 3 TDs lift Cowboys past Vikings 31-28
Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - November 27-28
Anadarko-Sulphur Highlights
Anadarko-Sulphur Highlights