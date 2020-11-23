Whitesboro sends cross country teams to state

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Members from the Whitesboro community came together on Sunday to give the girls and boys cross country teams a send off as they make the trip to round rock for the state meet.

The Boys are making their eighth appearance, and the girls are making their 3rd. Both programs, under coach Babrara Urban, won district and regional’s this year.

“The highest we’ve ever placed is 4th. That was my freshman year,” said Whitesboro junior Jesus Flores. “We’ve had a couple of guys go out there. We have a great group of guys, and good group of girls. We have to see what we can do.”

“We put in a lot of effort this year. A lot of practice,” said Whitesboro junior Osvaldo Melchor. “We’re just going to have to show what we did, all of our work is going to pay off.”

“Get there and have a great mindset,” said Whitesboro senior Vanesa Melchor. “Think positive. Run our best and just motivate each other as well.”

“This year both teams are ready to get up there and get on the stage, be one of those top 3 teams in the state,” said Whitesboro cross country coach Barbara Urban. “It’s really just exciting to get to watch them compete and run, and all that effort they’ve put into this since June.”

In addition to Whitesboro, there will be runners from Dodd City, Lindsay, Tom Bean, Callisburg, Gunter, Pilot Point, S&S, Valley View, Anna, Melissa, and Celina running at the state meet.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.