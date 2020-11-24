Bond increased to $1 million for aunt, father accused in death of Wilson baby

WILSON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The bond for two family members arrested for the death of a Wilson toddler this summer was raised to $1 million.

Three-year-old James Smith died in July with bruises and a fractured skull.

His father, James Darren Smith, was arrested the next day for child abuse. His aunt, Shannon Michelle Smith, was arrested for murder.

The murder charge was reduced to child abuse, but after the medical examiner’s report came back last week, both father and aunt were charged with murder.

Their next court hearing is set for Dec. 8.

