Charges filed for man caught on video harrassing women holding Biden signs

Rowdy Veal is charged with acts resulting in injury and assault and battery.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FITTSTOWN, Oklahoma (KXII) - Charges have been filed for a man caught on camera confronting a group of women holding “Honk for Biden” picket signs.

Rowdy Veal is charged with acts resulting in injury and assault and battery. Both are misdemeanors.

Shawn Hunley said she and a group of women had been driving from town to town in Pontotoc County and taking pictures with Biden campaign signs.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office says Veal yelled at the group and approached them in a confrontational manner. One of the women told deputies Veal had pushed her and they feared for their safety.

Hunley captured the video on her cellphone as the altercation unfolded.

If found guilty, Veal faces up to one year in jail.

