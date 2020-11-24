Advertisement

Denison prepares for Friday afternoon game with Liberty

By David Reed
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - It is a big week for the Denison Yellow Jackets who can lock in a playoff spot with a win over Liberty.

The Jackets are coming off a nice win on the road against Lebanon Trail, who have now fallen out of the top four in the standings. The Jackets would have the inside track for the third seed in the district if they can beat Liberty at Munson Stadium at 2pm on Friday afternoon.

“Every game is big, especially with what we have been dealing with from the beginning,” head coach Chad Rogers said. “As things are starting to evolve, toward the end of the regular season, this game has importance for the post-season, definitely.”

“We are really excited and ready to play,” linebacker Javonte Briscoe said. “We are up here all Thanksgiving break, getting better, watching film, getting what we need to do.”

“It is pretty important on our standings position,” safety Landon Ellis said. “Either we go as number three or number four. We want to be as high up as we can.”

“Pretty big since we haven’t been in the playoffs for two years,” cornerback Keleon Vaughn said. “That would be a good feeling for the seniors and everybody that hasn’t been to the playoffs in high school.”

