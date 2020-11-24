Grayson County moving COVID-19 testing sites to Midway Mall

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is consolidating all of its COVID-19 testing sites to a single location starting Monday.

Currently, testing is being done at Grayson College, Austin College and the Grayson County Health Department. Starting Monday, the sites will be moved to Midway Mall.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said the move will make it easier for the county to provide a more efficient testing experience.

”By moving these centers to the mall area we can handle more traffic, more people getting tested more efficiently. The wait times will be less and we can provide a much better service again at no cost to our residents,” Magers said.

The county is partnered with GoGetTested.com to provide free testing.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.