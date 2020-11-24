Local nurse dead after murder-suicide investigation

MCKINNEY, Texas (KXII) - McKinney Police are investigating a murder-suicide that took place in a residential neighborhood.

Police said it all started with a missing persons report for 54-year-old Marjorie Tate of Van Alstyne.

They said a juvenile reported her mother missing.

Friends and coworkers of Tate told News 12 she worked as a nurse at Texoma Medical Center, and she was last seen Monday after finishing her shift.

McKinney police said when they got to the house, in the 6300 block of Canyon Crest Dr, they found her body inside with a gunshot wound.

Police said another person was found dead inside the home, this one with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

That person is 42-year-old Marcus Tate-Clay, who police believe to have been Tate’s boyfriend at the time.

The motive of this murder-suicide is still under investigation.

Tate’s funeral service will be in Nacogdoches, Texas at 10 a.m. Friday November 27.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.