Missing Hugo man’s remains identified

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The remains of a Hugo man have been identified 12 years after he went missing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 67-year-old John Lafayette Mangrum’s remains were discovered in a remote area in northern Pushmataha County in 2018. He was identified recently with the help of the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Mangrum was reported missing on March 30, 2008, at which time his immediate family’s DNA was submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The OSBI says Mangrum’s death is suspicious. Anyone with information about his disappearance or death is asked to call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or by email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

