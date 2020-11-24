Advertisement

Missing Hugo man’s remains identified

John Lafayette Mangrum
John Lafayette Mangrum(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Kris Crawford
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUGO, Oklahoma (KXII) - The remains of a Hugo man have been identified 12 years after he went missing.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says 67-year-old John Lafayette Mangrum’s remains were discovered in a remote area in northern Pushmataha County in 2018. He was identified recently with the help of the University of North Texas Health Science Center.

Mangrum was reported missing on March 30, 2008, at which time his immediate family’s DNA was submitted to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

The OSBI says Mangrum’s death is suspicious. Anyone with information about his disappearance or death is asked to call the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or by email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
Holly Kellogg
Atoka County woman charged with murder
An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood
Cheyenne Star Basham
Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death had history of domestic violence, sheriff says

Latest News

What we know about COVID-19 cases in Texoma.
What we know about the 24,260 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma
Holly Kellogg
Atoka County woman charged with murder
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
A woman is in the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Woman injured after car drives through Downtown Ardmore building