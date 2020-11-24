Advertisement

Pennsylvania certifies Biden as winner of presidential vote

By MARK SCOLFORO
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrat Joe Biden has been certified as the winner of the presidential election in Pennsylvania, culminating three weeks of vote counting and a string of failed legal challenges by President Donald Trump, state officials said Tuesday.

The Pennsylvania State Department “certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States,” Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, tweeted.

“As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Wolf wrote.

The State Department said Wolf’s “certificate of ascertainment” has been sent to the national archivist in Washington. Pennsylvania’s electors, a mix of elected Democrats, party activists and other staunch Biden backers, will meet in the state Capitol on Dec. 14.

The results show Biden and Harris with 3.46 million votes, Trump and Vice President Mike Pence with 3.38 million, and Libertarian Jo Jorgensen with 79,000.

Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, in a news release, called the state’s election officials and poll workers “the true heroes of our democracy.”

“We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter’s vote is counted safely and securely,” Boockvar said.

Trump, who lost the state’s 20 electoral votes to Biden, has made Pennsylvania a centerpiece of his unsuccessful legal attempts to invalidate the election results.

A federal judge on Saturday dealt a serious blow to the Trump campaign’s legal efforts by dismissing a lawsuit he said lacked evidence and offered “strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
Atoka County woman charged with murder
An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood
Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
Academy Sports & Outdoors in Sherman is getting ready for Black Friday.
Texoma stores prepare for Black Friday sales

Latest News

Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again
Hospitality workers struggle as COVID surges again
The sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. ...
Dow crests 30,000 points on vaccine hopes, Biden transition
Apple doesn’t have “discount” in its DNA. While Apple tempts us with its latest technology,...
How to get the best Apple Black Friday 2020 deals
FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2020, file photo, Dawn Wooten, left, a nurse at Irwin County Detention...
US agrees for now to stop deporting women who alleged abuse