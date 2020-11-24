Advertisement

Storms end tonight, sun returns Wednesday

...rain may return by Saturday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Thunderstorms are long gone by sunrise and you wake up to a chilly and breezy Wednesday morning, but at least the sun will be out.

Winds ease by afternoon and it should be a very nice “Thanksgiving Eve” for all of that cooking!

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and mild, rather windy too with southerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

A cold front moves through Friday, it should be mostly cloudy and rather cool with just a small chance of rain. The potential for rain increases Saturday as an upper low drops in; it should depart our skies Sunday morning. Another cold front blasts through about that same time and it looks to be colder next week with dry high pressure moving in.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant!

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny but windy

Black Friday: 20% Rain, windy and cooler

Saturday:  50% rain

Saturday night: 70% rain

Sunday:  Rain ends morning, mostly sunny windy

Monday: Sunny and chilly, gusty north winds

Tuesday: Morning frost, sunny afternoon

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Most Read

Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
Cheyenne Star Basham
Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death had history of domestic violence, sheriff says
Holly Kellogg
Atoka County woman charged with murder
A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood

Latest News

Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...