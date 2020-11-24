Storms end tonight, sun returns Wednesday

Thunderstorms are long gone by sunrise and you wake up to a chilly and breezy Wednesday morning, but at least the sun will be out.

Winds ease by afternoon and it should be a very nice “Thanksgiving Eve” for all of that cooking!

Thanksgiving Day will be sunny and mild, rather windy too with southerly gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

A cold front moves through Friday, it should be mostly cloudy and rather cool with just a small chance of rain. The potential for rain increases Saturday as an upper low drops in; it should depart our skies Sunday morning. Another cold front blasts through about that same time and it looks to be colder next week with dry high pressure moving in.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant!

Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny but windy

Black Friday: 20% Rain, windy and cooler

Saturday: 50% rain

Saturday night: 70% rain

Sunday: Rain ends morning, mostly sunny windy

Monday: Sunny and chilly, gusty north winds

Tuesday: Morning frost, sunny afternoon

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12