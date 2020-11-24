Advertisement

Woman injured after car drives through Downtown Ardmore building

A woman is in the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - A woman is in the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Ardmore Tuesday morning.

Ardmore police say it happened around 9:15 a.m. at an office building on West Main Street.

Police say a man accelerated while trying to back into a parking spot and drove through the office.

One woman inside the building got caught behind the desk. She was taken to a local hospital with arm and leg injuries.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

