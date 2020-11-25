Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 Nevada children

An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.
An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev.(Source: NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two children taken from Sparks, Nev., on Tuesday.

Ariana Medina, 6, is 3″1′, weighing 36 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes and tan complexion. Her brother, Liam, is 3, weighing 45 lb., with a brown Mohawk, brown eyes and tan complexion.

The suspect in the abduction is Angel Medina, 36, 5″9′ and weighing 209 lbs. He was driving a white semi with a Acevedo Trucking logo out of Stockton, Calif.

Anyone seeing the children, suspect or vehicle should call 911 or the Storey County Sheriff’s Office at 775-847-0950.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
Cheyenne Star Basham
Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death had history of domestic violence, sheriff says
A woman is in the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Woman injured after car drives through Downtown Ardmore building
John Lafayette Mangrum
Missing Hugo man’s remains identified
Holly Kellogg
Atoka County woman charged with murder

Latest News

FILE - In this May 21, 2020 file photo, a man walks past signs displayed at a store closing due...
US jobless claims rise to 778,000 as pandemic worsens
The teen reportedly faces eight felony counts of first-degree reckless injury, and one...
Boy, 15, charged in Wisconsin mall shooting that injured 8
President-elect Joe Biden said he's focused on restoring America.
Biden moves ahead with assembling administration
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time