Advertisement

Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to nation

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday to deliver a Thanksgiving message from Wilmington, Delaware.

According to his transition team, Biden will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season.”

Biden will also say the country can and will get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
Cheyenne Star Basham
Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death had history of domestic violence, sheriff says
A woman is in the hospital after a car crashed into a building in Ardmore Tuesday morning.
Woman injured after car drives through Downtown Ardmore building
John Lafayette Mangrum
Missing Hugo man’s remains identified
Holly Kellogg
Atoka County woman charged with murder

Latest News

Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe
FILE - In this Aug. 1, 2017 file photo, people pass the News Corporation headquarters building...
Fox News, family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich settle suit
Thanksgiving air travel is expected to be down, according to the AAA.
Thanksgiving travel sees sharp decline during pandemic