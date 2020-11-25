Classic of Texoma donates over $10k in toys to Toys for Tots

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Christmas will be here before you know it, which means Toys for Tots has already begun collecting donations for needy Texoma kids. One Texoma business went the extra mile today.

It all started 5 years ago when Classic of Texoma owner, Eric Bryant bought the dealerships and became Toys for Tots drop off locations.

“After a couple of weeks I noticed that we hadn’t collected a whole lot. I decided to go shopping,” said Bryant.

Tuesday afternoon he and his crew came out to the Denison Walmart to do their part in giving Texoma kids a Christmas to remember.

“It was so exciting, it felt so great to be doing that for kids that we decided to make it an annual event. Now I bring several members of my team, my entire family and we go shopping to make sure it gets bigger every year,” said Bryant.

Last year they filled 18 shopping carts with toys. This year they brought 20 filled carts and 5 bicycles to the checkout line.

“The thing that makes me proudest is this event is my kids’ favorite time of the year, not because it’s leading up to Christmas where they might get something, but more importantly because they get to be apart of shopping and giving to others,” said Bryant.

Something Toys for Tots Texoma coordinator, Debi Runnels is touched by.

“It’s been a challenge, but I gotta take care of my 5,000 grandkids. I don’t have any of my own so this is the way I can play grandma,” said Runnels.

Currently they need toys for girls ages 3 and under, and for boys ages 10 to 12.

This year, Classic of Texoma purchased around 1,200 toys....worth about $10,200.

“Oh that helps tremendously, you wouldn’t believe,” said Runnels.

To Bryant, this year’s shopping spree means more than previous years.

“With all the challenges that we faced in 2020 I think it’s the most important time to dig deep and give back because it helps reconnect us with humanity,” said Bryant.

He challenges others to do their part.

“You know in times where people aren’t allowed to be together where there’s so much chaos in the world, I think it’s important to remember that you know it’s all about making things better for others,” said Bryant.

