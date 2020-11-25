Cooler and windy for Black Friday

Cold front last night will give us a cool and windy day with highs near 60 and gusty north winds up to 30 mph. We will keep highs in the 50 mostly of this week, with another system moving in on Thursday with a slight chance of rain, may need to watch the temps on Thursday morning, as they will approach 32.

Forecast:

Today, mostly sunny, high 61, N. 15-30

Tonight, partly cloudy, low 39, NNE 5-15

Saturday, mostly cloudy, high 54, 30% afternoon showers, NE 10-20

Saturday night, 70-% showers/t-storms,

Sunday, partly cloudy, 20% am showers, NNW 10-20, 38/53

Monday, sunny, NNW 5-15, 31/50

Tuesday, sunny, S. 5-15, 27/55

Wednesday, partly cloudy, N. 5-15, 31/53

Thursday, partly cloudy, 30% showers, NE 10-20, 32/48

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12