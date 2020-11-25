Advertisement

Cooler and windy for Black Friday

A chance of rain this weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Tom Miller
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cold front last night will give us a cool and windy day with highs near 60 and gusty north winds up to 30 mph. We will keep highs in the 50 mostly of this week, with another system moving in on Thursday with a slight chance of rain, may need to watch the temps on Thursday morning, as they will approach 32.

Forecast:

Today, mostly sunny, high 61, N. 15-30

Tonight, partly cloudy, low 39, NNE 5-15

Saturday, mostly cloudy, high 54, 30% afternoon showers, NE 10-20

Saturday night, 70-% showers/t-storms,

Sunday, partly cloudy, 20% am showers, NNW 10-20, 38/53

Monday, sunny, NNW 5-15, 31/50

Tuesday, sunny, S. 5-15, 27/55

Wednesday, partly cloudy, N. 5-15, 31/53

Thursday, partly cloudy, 30% showers, NE 10-20, 32/48

Tom Miller

Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Most Read

Jake's Place getting ready to welcome nearly 50 local vendors for flea market.
Jake’s Place to host first flea market Thanksgiving weekend
Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
A Marshall County woman is dead and her husband badly burned during a smoking accident Tuesday...
Marshall County woman dies after lighting cigarette while using oxygen
Sherman couple brings season of giving to their own front yard.
Sherman couple brings season of giving to their own front yard
Cheyenne Star Basham
Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death had history of domestic violence, sheriff says

Latest News

Ardmore street flooding
Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma
High winds damaged a vacant building in downtown Ardmore Thursday, July 30, 2020.
Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...