Lindsay’s Hedrick wins silver at State Cross Country meet

(KXII) - Lindsay Lady Knights cross country runner Allison Hedrick finished second at the Class 2A state cross country meet on Tuesday.

Hedrick has had success at state before, winning the gold in 2019. Wellington’s Kyla Kane won the gold. The two best runners have been taking turns at the podium over the past three years.

Hedrick is one of the most decorated runners in the area, holding four gold medals in track and field in the 1600 and 3200 meters. She has maintained that amount of success despite missing out on a chance to add more medals in the 2020 track season due to COVID-19 cancellations.

