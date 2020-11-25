Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Sunbeam Crock-Pots recalled over burn risks

Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in...
Consumers who continue using the Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode should ensure the lid is in a fully locked position by aligning the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunbeam products is voluntarily recalling more than 900,000 of its Crock-Pot multi-cookers due to an issue that can cause the lid to pop off suddenly, creating a burn hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cooker can pressurize when the lid isn’t fully locked. If the lid pops off, it may eject hot liquid that could burn the user.

So far, Sunbeam has gotten 99 reports of first- to third-degree burns.

The owners of these Crock-Pots are being asked to stop using them as pressure cookers until they can obtain a free replacement lid by contacting Crock-Pot. The slow-cooker and sauté functions are OK to use.

The Crock-Pots were sold nationwide at stores and online between July 2017 and now. They will show model number SCCPPC600-V1 on a label on the bottom.

Consumers can contact Crock-Pot at 800-323-9519 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at recall.crockpot.com for more information or to obtain a replacement lid.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

Marjorie Tate
Local nurse killed in McKinney murder-suicide
Cheyenne Star Basham
Tishomingo man accused of beating girlfriend to death had history of domestic violence, sheriff says
Holly Kellogg
Atoka County woman charged with murder
A woman is dead and a Johnston County man in jail for murder after what the sheriff’s office is...
Man arrested for Johnston County murder
An attempted traffic stop led to a fatal crash in Garvin County.
Man dead in crash near Wynnewood

Latest News

The city of Durant is holding off on a mask mandate for citizens even as cases in Bryan county...
Durant holding off on mask mandate despite having over half of COVID-19 related deaths in Bryan Co.
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America. That's a new record set...
More than 88,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across America
FILE - This May 11, 2018, file photo, from the California Department of Corrections and...
California OK’d aid in name of Scott Peterson, other killers
Classic of Texoma filled 20 shopping carts with toys worth over $10k for Toys for Tots.
Classic of Texoma donates over $10k in toys to Toys for Tots