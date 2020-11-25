Sherman prepares for Tyler

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats have played their way into some big district games at the end of the season.

The Bearcats will host Tyler at 2pm on Friday at Bearcat Stadium. It is a game that holds several implications, including, Sherman’s ability to punch their ticket to the post-season.

The Bearcats have a control of their playoff destiny with two games left on the schedule. Both games are against teams that sit below Sherman in the district standings. The Bearcats enter Friday’s game with a 2-1 district record, Tyler is 2-2.

Sherman is coming off a highly entertaining win against McKinney North. That game was delayed by a power outage and was finished at McKinney Poe Stadium. The Bearcats held the lead and ball with 2:35 left in the fourth quarter before the game was moved to Poe for the finish.

The Bearcats feel that they are playing their best football heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

“After everything we’ve been through, going to the playoffs would be like a dream come true,” linebacker Brandon Bonilla said. “Especially for this team this year, with everything that has gone on with the virus and everything, it would be amazing.”

“It would mean a lot,” quarterback Tate Bethel said. “We would like to go 2-0 these last two weeks and I believe that we are, but winning this week would mean a lot to us.”

“We make playoffs by winning this game,” reciever/running back Benji Omayebu said. “but we are not just going to win this game, we are going to win the next two games.”

“One thing we talk about as a coaching staff and with kids is that we need to peak at the right time,” head coach JD Martinez said. “We want to continue to get better. Of course we would love to play our best football in week one, but we understand that we have four games to get prepared for district. Our ultimate goal is making the playoffs.”

