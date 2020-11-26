Sherman couple brings season of giving to their own front yard.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

When you drive past Darren and Carla Kesler’s home on the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue in Sherman it’s natural to do a double-take when you see the kind of holiday decorations they have up in their yard.

Hanging from their tree are coats and sweatshirts, and near the curb is a pantry of non-perishable foods all stored for those in need.

“They come up, they come out, they put the coats on and they just want to help. Like everybody feels the need to help their neighbor right now,” Carla Kesler said.

One year ago the Kesler’s put out the shelves of canned foods and non perishables, which they call “the blessing box.”

“I never stopped before but ever since the (pandemic), but a lot of things have happened to me and this place has been a blessing to me and it’s helped me out a lot,” said Melissa Cone who stopped by to pick up some food Thursday.

Their yard has become the perfect metaphor for giving back, and giving thanks, this holiday season.

For six months the Kesler’s were spending nearly $400 every few weeks restocking the shelves that sit near the curb on their lawn. But as word spread about the giving box, and their mission to give back neighbors started pitching in and have helped spread the message of their mission.

“Be kind to strangers because you’re entertaining angels unaware,” Darren Kesler said. “We don’t know who’s out there, what they look like we’re just supposed to show the love and it feels good.”

The Keslers are accepting coats and food donations in person or they can be reached on the Blessing Box Diaries Facebook page. Carla Kesler said they’re happy to pick up donations from anyone unable to drop them off.

