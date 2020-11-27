Ardmore dispensary gives out free Thanksgiving meals

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ardmore cannabis dispensary decided to give back to the community on Thanksgiving by handing a free meal to anyone who needed it.

Staff and friends at Exclusive Dispensary began smoking the turkeys and hams two days ago, and started handing out the meals at noon on Thursday.

Owner Johnny Avery said the pandemic has been hard on everyone, but he wanted to take care of the community that has kept him in business.

“I decided to give out the food because there’s too many homeless that’s going without,” Avery said. “COVID hit pretty hard, there’s just a lot of families that don’t have their loved ones. That lost their mom, their dad, or grandmother or grandfather. There’s just a lot going on in the last year or so so I decided every holiday to give back out.”

The dispensary cooked 20 hams and 20 turkeys and hoped to feed up to three hundred people.

