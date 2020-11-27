Cowboys miss chance for NFC East lead with another home loss

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys missed out on a chance to take over the NFC East lead with a 41-16 division loss to Washington.

They lost both starting offensive tackles to injury on their first drive of the game, and Ezekiel Elliott lost another fumble. There were also several questionable coaching decisions, such as trying a fake punt on fourth-and-10 from their 24 when only down four early in the fourth quarter.

Dallas played a day after strength and conditioning coach Markus Paul died. A moment of silence was held before kickoff for Paul, who was in his third year with the team.

