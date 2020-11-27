Advertisement

Jake’s Place to host first flea market Thanksgiving weekend

Jake's Place getting ready to welcome nearly 50 local vendors for flea market.
Jake's Place getting ready to welcome nearly 50 local vendors for flea market.(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 10:37 PM CST
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A local event space is trying something new. Jake’s Place Food Truck Park is featuring a flea market just in time for the holidays.

Jake’s Place opened their doors in Denison about 2 months ago for birthdays, weddings and weekend family fun. This weekend they will hold their first flea market.

“It’s such a big building, 13,000 square feet so we decided to turn it into an event area which also includes the outside which is a huge 2 acre property which now we decided to do our flea markets outside,” said Barry Reed, who started Jake’s Place.

From 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. the food truck park experience will host nearly 50 local vendors every day this weekend, weather permitting.

“I do know that when I was looking at the list the majority of it is local, but we also have people coming in from Dallas. We’re watching the weather. So far right now Friday looks like a very nice day. Saturday we’re going to stay open probably till 4:00, rain might be coming in here around 5:00 or 6:00. Sunday just depends on what the weather’s doing,” said Reed.

Reed started Jake’s Place for his autistic son Jake who wanted a fun spot to hang out with his friends. Reed has been in the hospitality business for 40 years.

“With the coronavirus going around we wanna make sure that all the money stays in our area and support our people here,” said Reed.

Reed says the coronavirus hasn’t slowed them down, but has pushed them to work hard and maintain a safe environment for the community to enjoy. The flea market won’t be a one time event.

“This is going to be a regular thing. We were planning on doing it starting March, but we just started getting hit up on Facebook and social media saying please you know get this thing going now,” said Reed.

And will offer a place to support other local businesses.

“It was our intention to keep, so far since we’ve been open, I have been able to keep everything local and that’s the way I want it to be. I want everybody to support everybody in the Grayson County area,” said Reed.

