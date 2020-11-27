Kingston prepares for Stigler

KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Kingston Redskins have made it to the third round of the playoffs for the third consecutive year. In 2018, they made it to the state quarterfinals, and in 2019, the state semi finals.

This season, they hope to accomplish both of those feats, and a step farther.

“They’re coming off a quarter final and semi final, and their goal now is to get to the finals,” said Kingston head coach Tommy Bare. “To do that, they have to win Friday night against a very good Stigler team. But we have great leadership from our seniors.”

Kickoff between Kingston and Stigler is set for 7:00 Friday in Kingston.

