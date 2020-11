ROTAN, Texas (Gray News) - A missing 2-year-old girl from Rotan, Texas has been found.

Authorities report Victoria Alerman was found on Saturday.

She went missing at about 5:15 p.m. on Friday near the intersection of County Road 309 and 311 in Rotan.

No further information has been made available at this time.

