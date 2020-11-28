Ardmore shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - In an attempt to try and reduce the number of in person shoppers on Black Friday, many stores began their holiday sales in the weeks before Black Friday.

The stores at the Shops at Ardmore were still pretty busy on Friday, and it was the first day Santa visited the mall this year.

Kids can still take a picture with Santa, but to socially distance, they won’t sit in his lap. Instead, kids can pose in front of his sleigh.

Patricia White and her family shopped for Christmas presents locally in Downtown Ardmore first, before moving to their last stop, the Shops at Ardmore.

“We’re out shopping, looking for Christmas things and just to see,” White said. “We’ve been Downtown, and we did some shopping down there and we’re finishing up at T.J Maxx.”

She said people she saw were kind and courteous, and everyone was wearing a mask.

Ardmore recently made masks a requirement for all indoor public places.

“I’ve noticed that they’re all wearing masks, they’re doing really good,” White said. “And of course my family does. I noticed at the stores everybody they all had masks on even the people waiting on you, so it was a good deal.”

Masks aren’t just required in the stores, but when you’re walking through the mall, too.

Many of the stores in the mall will stay open until ten or later Friday evening.

Many local stores in Downtown Ardmore will also have holiday deals tomorrow for Small Business Saturday.

