Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - December 3-5

(KXII) - The high school football playoffs continue for seven Texoma teams as the fourth round begins. Here is a full list of the pairings for December 3-5.

Thursday, Dec. 3:

Gunter vs. Eastland@ Globe Life Park 7:00

Muenster vs. Windthorst @ Bowie 7:00

Pilot Point vs. Jim Ned@ Tarleton State 7:00

Friday, Dec. 4:

Ringling vs. Morrison Ringling 7:00

Velma Alma vs. Pioneer Pleasant Vale @ Velma 7:00

Saturday, Dec. 5:

Paris vs. Argyle @ McKinney ISD 6:00

Celina vs. TBD

