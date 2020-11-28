Area High School Football Playoff Pairings - December 3-5
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
(KXII) - The high school football playoffs continue for seven Texoma teams as the fourth round begins. Here is a full list of the pairings for December 3-5.
Thursday, Dec. 3:
Gunter vs. Eastland@ Globe Life Park 7:00
Muenster vs. Windthorst @ Bowie 7:00
Pilot Point vs. Jim Ned@ Tarleton State 7:00
Friday, Dec. 4:
Ringling vs. Morrison Ringling 7:00
Velma Alma vs. Pioneer Pleasant Vale @ Velma 7:00
Saturday, Dec. 5:
Paris vs. Argyle @ McKinney ISD 6:00
Celina vs. TBD
