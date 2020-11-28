Cinemark offers private watch parties this holiday season

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The holidays will be different this year because of COVID-19.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought a year of changes; From businesses closing their doors, to people out of jobs, some industries are now worried about the future.

“Not only were our doors closed for many months across the us, but we also have movie studios holding back their new and exciting films, until we have a (COVID-19) vaccine” said Cinemark spokeswoman Caitlin Piper.

The holidays aren’t excluded from 2020′s wrath, families are struggling to keep some traditions alive.

Cinemark theaters are offering a new idea. It’s a new movie-going experience, that includes social distancing.

The North Texas Movie Theater Chain has rolled out private movie screenings, where a group of up to twenty can rent out an entire auditorium for themselves.

Guests can choose from a large selection of classic movies and now holiday films, from A Christmas Story to Elf!

“It gives you that really fun celebrity feeling of having the entire movie theater auditorium to yourself, but it also lets you stay with your trusted group” Piper said.

Piper said since reopening their doors in August, they’ve sold more than 50,000 private watch parties to guests across the country.

For many people, they said it’s the reason they feel safe returning to the theater.

“We did the quarantine thing so that we could all be together.” Daren Jones said. “We’ve been doing this since my kids were little and they’re in their twenties now, so it’s been a Thanksgiving tradition for us.”

For others, it’s an excuse to finally get out of the house.

Guests can still attend regular show times, where seats will be scattered to ensure social distancing.

Cinemark has also discounted all of the concessions.

For more of Cinemark’s black Friday deals and discounts, click here.

