Fewer people traveling impacts gas prices in Texoma

According to Triple A, fewer Americans are traveling over the Thanksgiving Holiday causing gas prices to be low.(kxii)
By Joe Valdez
Published: Nov. 28, 2020 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - According to AAA, fewer Americans are traveling over the Thanksgiving Holiday causing gas prices to be low.

AAA reports up to 50 million people are expected to travel this year, a drop from 55 million people last year.

They said anyone hitting the road this weekend will find cheaper gas prices.

Both Oklahoma and Texas have prices below the national average. In Oklahoma, the average gas price $1.82 and Texas is $1.79.

